NFL to pay for high school coaches to attend draft with potential top picks

In a nice bit of class and a potential stroke of public relations genius, the NFL announced that the players who are invited to the NFL Draft will be able to bring along their high school coaches, at the expense of the league.

As noted by NFL.com senior analyst Gil Brandt, the league announced its decision last week, with more than two months to run before Day 1 of the 2018 NFL Draft. That means that it’s far too early to project which players will be invited along with their coaches.

To a certain degree, which players attend isn’t important. For the NFL, what is telling is who shows up with them.

With the addition of high school coaches, the league will show a commitment to both the pipeline that produces the players and engender a sense of appreciation from the players themselves. That’s an important development, no matter how many players and coaches take the league up on its offer.

