N.H. team manager with cerebral palsy hits magical shot on senior night

Amara Meister is a senior member of the Hopkinton boys basketball team in New Hampshire. Still, Meister’s role on the team is hardly traditional; a teen with cerebral palsy, he spent his high school career as a team manager, never seeing time on the ice.

At least that was the case until Tuesday, when Meister suited up for senior night and suddenly found himself on the floor against Stevens High School. He got in, got a clean look at an arranged shot by the two teams and sank his first attempt at a jumper, much to the surprise and thrill of some of his teammates.

“He had a bet with one of his friends (on) how many times it would take to get his first basket, so he got it on his first one. So very proud of him,” Mark Meister, Amara’s father, told New Hampshire ABC affiliate WMUR.

“He’s worked with us for all four years. He’s been practicing every day, so it’s great to finally see him get a shot off,” Hopkinton teammate Taylor Signor told WMUR.

Meister got his shot, and he drilled it. In fact, the hardest part of the entire event may have been determining who was more thrilled by his moment: Meister, his family, or the massive Hopkinton crowd who showed up to be a part of his moment.