Hundreds sign Arizona student's petition to address sexual harassment

More than two months ago, Camelback (Phoenix) High School student Nichole Segay decided to take her story of sexual harassment public.

Nichole was a 15-year-old sophomore last April when, she said, a male student athlete groped her before track practice, grabbing her buttocks while she was stretching.

Her mother, Belinda Segay, said she texted one of the school’s coaches that day to tell him what happened, and he told her he would “handle it.”

The Segays say the coach only told the boy not to do it again, and did not report the incident to administration as is required in such situations.

Nichole and Belinda have had multiple meetings about the incident with school and district administrators, and told her story to the Phoenix Union High School Districtgoverning board during its November meeting.

Nine months after the incident, the district told The Arizona Republic it is still investigating her claim and the school’s response. To the Segays’ knowledge, neither the male student nor any staff have faced repercussions.

Nichole and Belinda believe Camelback High staff did not properly report or investigate Nichole’s claim, and that administrators have mishandled the fallout.

In an effort to draw attention to the issue, the Segays published a Change.org petition Monday pushing the school and district to act.

The petition, titled “Protect high school students from sexual violence & retaliation,” received about 500 signatures in less than two days.

“The only thing that Nichole’s been saying is just to have a protocol for this, and so each student that comes forward isn’t retaliated against,” Belinda told The Arizona Republic Tuesday. “The stuff she’s enduring since she came forward is ridiculous. She’s 16 and she’s trying to make things right for herself.”

For the full story, visit the Arizona Republic