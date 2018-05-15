Top 2020 hoops recruit Nico Mannion gets Duke offer

Phoenix Pinnacle 2020 point guard Nico Mannion’s recruiting continues to ramp up after spring basketball shoe showcases.

This time he received an offer from Duke, where former Tempe Corona del Sol forward Marvin Bagley III made first-team All-American as a freshman last season.

Mannion’s stock has steadily risen since the eighth grade. He led Pinnacle to its first 6A basketball state championship last season.

He played this spring in national showcases for West Coast Elite.

“This solidifies how much effort and dedication he has put into his game,” Pinnacle coach Charlie Wilde said. “This also is a testament the type of person he is.”

