Nigerian-born Michigan football star picks Clemson over UM: 'God's plan'

Nigerian born Ruke Orhorhoro started playing football last year at River Rouge High School.

It took him one year to be recruited by the nation’s college football powers.

Orhorhoro, a 6-foot-4, 271-pound defensive lineman, committed to Clemson for the class of 2019 on Saturday, choosing the Tigers over Michigan, Indiana and Kentucky. Clemson won the national championship in 2016 and advanced to the College Football Playoff each of the past three years.

“The Michigan coaches were pretty upset, losing a kid from their own backyard,” Orhorhoro said Monday morning. “Wherever I felt was home was where I was going. I’m a committed person. I believe in commitment. A commitment is like a marriage. Once I went to Clemson it was a dream school and when I got there I knew it was the place.”

U-M’s defensive coaching staff had a chance to work with Orhorhoro two weeks ago at the Best of the Midwest camp at Grand Valley State. Orhorhoro visited the Clemson campus last Tuesday and Wednesday. It is believed he’s the first River Rouge player to attend Clemson.

