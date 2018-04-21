Nike EYBL: Cole Anthony has his sights set on the top spot

IRVING, Texas – Cole Anthony knows most will find this hard to believe, but he’s not even remotely concerned with retaining the No. 1 point guard slot by summer’s end.

Two games in to the Nike EYBL season, Anthony couldn’t care less if we’re still calling him the top point guard in the 2019 class come August; that’s because his goal so much bigger than that.

“I want to be considered the best player in the class,” Anthony said. “Not just the best point guard, the best, period.”

Despite falling to the Bluff City Legends (Tenn.) 75-65 at the Nike EYBL on Saturday morning, Anthony, who is the son of former NBA point guard Greg Anthony, certainly made a strong case against the 2019’s current No. 1 player James Wiseman, scoring 24 points and dishing out five assists to lead the PSA Cardinals (N.Y.).

Through two games, Anthony is pumping in 29.5 points, five rebounds, four steals and four assists per game.

“My thing is if you’re not trying to be the best then why are you playing?” Anthony said. “I don’t get guys who don’t think like that. That’s just how I’m wired.”

As it stands, Anthony checks in at No. 6 overall in the ESPN 60, but he’s confident that will change in due time.

“It’s not even a maybe,” Anthony said. “That’s my perspective. You can’t set the bar too low for yourself because if you’re doing that there’s no way you can get to your full potential. I’m gonna get to mine.”

Follow Jason Jordan on Twitter: @JayJayUSATODAY