Nike EYBL: Five-star guard Jalen Lecque is still ’50-50’ on decision to reclassify

IRVING, TEXAS – Back in December when news began to trickle out that Jalen Lecque was considering a potential move from 2019 to 2018 the 6-foot-4 combo guard told USA Today Sports that he was “50-50” on the decision.

Four months later the needle hasn’t moved in either direction according to Lecque.

“I’m still right there in the middle,” Lecque said. “It’s just something that I have to keep thinking about. It’s a big decision so I’m taking my time with it. Right now I’m just concentrating on playing strong in the EYBL.”

That’s worked so far.

Lecque scored 10 points and dished out eight assists to lead Renaissance (N.Y.) past the Rose City Rebels (Ore.) 66-59 Saturday at the Nike EYBL.

Lecque said he has to find time to sit down with his family and talk out the pros and cons of the decision; that’s harder for him since he’s still enrolled at Christ School (Arden, N.C.) for another month before summer break.

Academically, Lecque said he’s “good to go” and the final determination will be made based off where he feels he’s at developmentally later in the summer.

“After the EYBL is over and when I get a chance to talk with my family I’ll figure it out,” Lecque said. “I’m thinking most likely I’ll stay in 2019, but I just like leaving that option open to see what the college coaches are thinking.”

Lecque said all of the schools recruiting him – Kentucky, Duke, Kansas and Villanova, among many others – have made it clear that they want him whenever he decides to come.

Makes sense for arguably the most athletic guard in the country, regardless of class.

Lecque checks in at No. 10 overall in the ESPN 60.

“I feel like more guys are looking at reclassifying just because they feel like they’re ready sooner,” Lecque said. “After EYBL I’ll make a decision for sure.”

