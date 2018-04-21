Nike EYBL: Five-star guard Tyrese Maxey torn on reclassification decision

IRVING, Texas – Tyrese Maxey isn’t atypical of most elite high school players who have the NBA in their plan A slot on the typical career path question.

“That’s all our dream,” Maxey said. “All of us.”

To expedite the realization of that dream, Maxey learned that with the English class he’s currently enrolled in he would be eligible to reclassify from 2019 to 2018.

The NBA age rule says a player must be one year removed from high school to enter the NBA Draft.

“It’s a tough decision now that I know it’s more real,” said Maxey, who scored 14 points and dished out five assists in Drive Nation’s 80-64 loss to Pro Skills at the Nike EYBL on Saturday morning. “I’ve been thinking hard on it.”

Maxey’s latest in-home visit was with Kentucky head coach John Calipari.

Texas, Michigan State and Michigan have all been in recently as well.

“The in-home with Coach Cal was great,” Maxey said. “You can’t not be impressed with him. He just talked about where I’d fit in with whichever class I came in if I chose them. He just wants me to come; if that’s this year great, if it’s next year he’s OK with that too.”

Maxey said he got the same message from the Spartans, the Longhorns and the Wolverines and shot down the popular rumor that if he did in fact decide to reclassify to the 2018 class it would be to suit up for the Wildcats.

“No, I wouldn’t say that,” Maxey said. “All of the schools are presenting great options for me. If I go now, I can have a chance to get to my dream quicker, but if I stay I can have that last year with my friends and family. It’s a lot to weigh out.”

And don’t expect to have his answer any time soon.

Maxey said he fully plans to finish the summer with Drive Nation and is laser focused on winning the Nike Peach Jam in mid-July.

“I won’t even decide on anything with reclassifying until after that I don’t think,” Maxey said.

This past season, Maxey led South Garland (Irving, Texas) to the state semifinals, averaging 22 points, seven rebounds and three assists per game.

“I didn’t’ get that championship so I need this one,” Maxey said. “As far as the reclassification, that’s something I’m always talking to my parents about. I have no idea what I’m gonna do.”

Or where he’s leaning.

When asked if he could put a percentage on the option of joining the 2018 class, Maxey paused, laughed and said, “Wow, I really can’t. I really don’t know. I know it’s a question that I’ll keep getting, but I’m gonna take my time and think about it. I know, in the end, I’ll make the right decision.”

