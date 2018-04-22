Nike EYBL: Joe Girard III adjusting to a new role with his City Rocks (N.Y.) team

IRVING, TEXAS – Joe Girard III knew that after averaging 50 points for Glenn Falls (N.Y.) during the high school season, the bull’s-eye on his back had grown astronomically heading into the Nike EYBL.

“These are the best players in the country and they’re all competitors so I knew that they would be coming at me,” Girard said. “It’s the first time I’ve had that bull’s-eye here at the EYBL so that’s exciting and it’s an adjustment.”

Girard, who was named ALL-USA Player of the Year in New York, shattered the state career scoring record, which was previously held by Lance Stephenson—midway through his junior season.

His 50 points per game was up from 36 points per game as a sophomore.

His career point total stands at 3,306.

“That was just my role on my high school team,” Girard said. “I’m just a guy who does whatever it takes to get the win.”

That mindset has helped him adjust so far during the Nike EYBL where Girard is averaging just 11 points per game for City Rocks (N.Y.) (1-2) while playing alongside a handful of high major prospects including Isaiah Stewart, a five-star forward who is ranked No. 19 overall in the ESPN 60.

“We’ve got a lot of talented guys so I don’t have to go out and score all the points,” Girard said. “That doesn’t bother me at all. All I want is the win.”

Besides after his historic high school season, Girard isn’t hurting for attention from colleges.

Syracuse, Duke, Villanova, Michigan, Ohio State, Boston College, Penn State and many other schools are all currently applying the full-court recruiting press.

“Of course it’s fun to see the coaches on the sidelines at the games,” Girard said. “I think in our minds my family and I are starting to cut my list down now. I don’t know what I’ll do whether I’ll cut it down or just commit. I want to get it over with, but you have to make sure you’re in the right situation, the coach is definitely gonna be there and things like that. It’s gotta be right.”

