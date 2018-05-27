Nike EYBL: Rocket Watts says don’t box him in to one label

HAMPTON, Va. – The Family (Detroit) shooting guard Rocket Watts Jr. knows what you’re thinking; after averaging 30 points a game and connecting on 48 percent of his three-pointers at the last Nike EYBL session in Atlanta he’s clearly a shooter.

“That’s wrong,” Watts said. “Everyone thinks that about me, but I can do more than just shoot; I’m a scorer.”

He certainly looked the part Sunday in The Family’s 88-83 win over Howard Pulley (Minn.) at the Nike EYBL. Watts posted 32 points in the win.

“I just get into a zone where I don’t think anyone can stop me when I’m on the court,” Watts said. “I don’t think I’m gonna miss any shot.” s

Watts, whose real name is Mark, got his nickname from his father Mark Sr., who originally earned the nickname because of his speed on the gridiron in high school.

“I go by Rocket because that’s what everyone calls me,” Watts said. “People have called me that since I played football when I was 5 years old.”

Currently, Watts is No. 2 overall in the Nike EYBL in scoring at 24.8 points a game; that’s got colleges like Kansas, Louisville, Connecticut, Michigan, Michigan State and many others lined up to hear creative “Rocket” chants from their fans in 2020.

“I just want to be somewhere that I can play my whole game,” Watts said. “All of the schools recruiting me know that I do a lot more than just shooting so it won’t be an easy decision. Right now I’m just trying to get my team to the Peach Jam. I’ll score or do whatever to get that done.”

