Nike EYBL: Team United (N.C.) players honor fallen teammate James Hampton with a win

HAMPTON, Va. – Roughly 18 hours after James Hampton collapsed on the court and died at the Nike EYBL on Saturday evening, Team United (N.C.) reeled off an inspiring 62-51 win over All Ohio Red on Sunday.

Team United fell behind early on, prompting coach Ed Cooke to call a timeout and remind the players it was their idea to play the game. The team wanted to honor Hampton by pressing through and finishing the session.

“If we’re gonna do it,” Cooke yelled. “Then let’s do it!”

Team United led by as much as 16 in the second half and kept themselves in the running for a berth in the Nike Peach Jam tournament in July with the win.

A day earlier, Hampton fell onto the hardwood with 9:37 left in regulation of Team United’s game against Nike Phamily (Ariz.) and appeared to be unresponsive.

On-court trainers performed CPR on Hampton and continued for more than 10 minutes until paramedics arrived.

Nike officials cleared the gym and suspended play on all four courts for more than 35 minutes as paramedics performed CPR and transported Hampton to the ambulance and eventually to nearby Sentara CarePlex Hospital.

Air conditioning didn’t appear to be on in the gym where Team United played Saturday evening. Nike officials had all the gyms doors open and lifted the curtains that separate the courts, presumably to let the outside air flow through.

On Sunday, they brought in massive tubing that stretched nearly across the entire gym floor and circulated cold air throughout the gym.

Prior to the game, both teams joined hands in a circle and had a moment of silence in honor of Hampton.

