Nine-year-old 'phenom' Karolina Ramírez doing big things with basketball

Karolina Ramírez is only 9 but had the opportunity to show off her basketball skills this week on a pretty big stage, the NCAA National Championship.

Karolina, a fourth-grader at Pinewood Elementary in Stuart, was selected for the Google Cloud TV ad from thousands of amateur video clips, her dad, Orlando Ramírez, said in a message.

The video chosen for the ad was recorded at Flagler Park, Orlando said, and went viral in 2017. (She’s featured at 23 seconds in the video above.)

The “phenom,” as her dad calls her, has been playing basketball since she was 4, and her family has been documenting her journey on Instagram for a few years.

Orlando said Karolina plays fifth-grade girls’ travel basketball with the Wellington Wolves, ranked first in the state, and is involved with the Stuart community.

She has competed at the Elks Hoop Shoot Tournaments, a free-throw shooting competition, representing Martin County for the past two years and made it to the state-level tournament.

For more, visit the Treasure Coast (Fla.) Palm