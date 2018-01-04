No. 1 junior DE Kayvon Thibodeaux's 'momager' Shawnta Loice runs a tight ship

ORLANDO, Fla. – Oaks Christian’s (West Village, Calif.) Kayvon Thibodeaux can’t spell it out any clearer than he did two days ago on Twitter, if you’ve heard anything, from mundane to massive, pertaining to the 6-foot-5, 235-pound defensive end that didn’t come from his mother Shawnta Loice, “you can probably just assume it isn’t true.”

Call/text my mom if you want any information that has to do with me don’t ask me don’t ask anyone else just my mom. — kayvon thibodeaux (@kayvonT8) January 2, 2018

“There have been a few people that have put it out there that they have an in with me or they can talk for me,” said Thibodeaux, after running through drills at the Under Armour Future 50 at Camping World Stadium on Thursday. “But no one; no uncle, no cousin, no brother, nobody speaks for me but my mother.”

From photo shoots to interviews to communication with college coaches the buck doesn’t just stop with Loice it starts there too.

“Coaches know not to contact me for the most part,” Thibodeaux said. “My mom handles setting up those talks. It’s just easier that way because no one has my best interest at heart like she does.”

Loice said the final straw came when she got word that a certain college complained that “they had to go through too many people to get to Kayvon.”

“I couldn’t believe that because it’s just me and Kayvon,” Loice said. “That’s scary because clearly someone isn’t telling the truth. That’s when I sat him down and told him how we were going to operate.”

Loice pointed out that her primary role as a parent is “to be a protector,” a job that only because more intense with the hangers-on that inevitably accompany the title of No. 1 high school football player in the country.

“I have learned to be very cautious with people,” Loice said. “He’s just a kid. Yes, he’s a very intelligent young man, but he’s too young to make final life decisions. We talk about everything together. If he’s unsure he knows to ask me and if I don’t know I’ll find out. It works out better this way.”

