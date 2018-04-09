No. 1 linebacker Owen Pappoe sends social media into a frenzy with one tweet

As the No. 1 linebacker in the country, Grayson’s (Loganville, Ga.) Owen Pappoe knows all too well about the power his words yield on social media.

Well, at least that’s what he thought until he decided to have a little fun and cosign an April Fools’ joke that one of his coaches tweeted on April 1.

Coach Kenyatta Watson jokingly sent out the tweet saying that Pappoe committed to which he replied with, “Boomer Sooner Baby.”

BOOMER SOONER BABY https://t.co/nKBYltMEW7 — Owen Pappoe (@opfreak15) April 2, 2018

“I had no idea how many people would take that seriously,” Pappoe said. “People were going crazy. I had other recruits FaceTiming me and everything. Everyone was shocked.”

Especially the coaches recruiting him.

Pappoe said he spent most of the day reassuring coaches that he’s still uncommitted and interested in their school.

“I had to clean it up, but I was just like come on it’s April Fools y’all,” Pappoe said with a laugh. “Some people put that together, but most just took that tweet and ran with it. I didn’t think they’d take it so serious.”

Mostly because just three weeks prior, Pappoe announced his commitment date for May 5.

“I thought that people would remember that, but nope,” Pappoe said. “It’s cool; it just reminds me of how hard these fans go for their school and how interested they are in it. It just makes me think about how big my announcement is. It just makes me want to get it done even more now. The tweet was all in good fun.”

In fact, the only downside, according to Pappoe was that the tweet is still lingering even today.

“I’m still getting tweets asking if I really committed to Oklahoma,” Pappoe said. “It’s wild.”

Follow Jason Jordan on Twitter: @JayJayUSATODAY