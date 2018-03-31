No. 1 Montverde wins GEICO for a record fourth national title

MIDDLE VILLAGE, N.Y. — R.J. Barrett has pretty much swept all the Player of the Year trophies this season, but there was one thing missing from his resume until Saturday — a GEICO High School Nationals championship.

Barnnett had 25 points and 15 rebounds and Mike Devoe had 21 points, including five crucial three-pointers, to lead No. 1 Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.) to a 76-58 defeat of then-No. 2 University (Fort Lauderdale).

RELATED: No. 11 Central Valley wins girls title at GEICO Nationals

It was the fourth national title for Montverde (35-0) since the first High School Invitational was aired on ESPN in 2009, breaking the record of three titles the Eagles had shared with Findlay Prep (Henderson, Nev.). It was the first since the Eagles won three in a row from 2013-15, when Ben Simmons played for Montverde.

Scottie Barnes had 24 points and 10 rebounds to lead the No. 2-ranked Sharks (36-2) while Vernon Carey had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Nembhard hit a layup just before the half to put the Eagles up 35-26 at the break. Barrett nearly had a double-double in the first two quarters with nine points and 10 rebounds.

Barrett was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player. The rest of the team included Montverde’s Andrew Nembhard, Carey and Barnes from University and Lone Peak (Highland, Utah) guard Steven Ashworth.

Follow Jim Halley on Twitter at: @jimhalley