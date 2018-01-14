No. 2 Oak Hill takes down No. 12 La Lumiere in Bass Pro Shop Tournament of Champions

Another special weekend of high school basketball at JQH Arena has come to an end.

This year’s Bass Pro Tournament of Champions saw some big-time talent on the court while a number of athletes showed heart on and off the floor.

Here are recaps and stories from championship Saturday at the Tournament of Champions:

Oak Hill turns it on for championship win

Championship – Oak Hill (Virginia) vs. La Lumiere (Indiana)

Oak Hill proved throughout the weekend — when they want to be the best team in the tournament, they’re the best team in the tournament.

With a roster full of Division I talent, the USA TODAY Super 25 Expert Ranking’s No. 2 team in the country cruised to a 78-70 win over No. 12 La Lumiere.

ESPN.com’s No. 7 ranked Class of 2018 player Keldon Johnson set the pace for the Warriors in a similar fashion to what he did throughout the tournament.

Johnson scored 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.

He was joined by fellow Johnson, Keyontae Johnson, who scored a game-high 24 points on 9-for-12 shooting.

Oak Hill established themselves early after La Lumiere scored the opening bucket.

The Warriors went on a 7-0 run to take control of the game. They would lead from then on out.

La Lumiere’s Isaiah Stewart finished with a team-high 23 points.

Oak Hill has never lost in three appearances at the Tournament of Champions.

Read full article…