No. 2 Oak Hill takes down No. 12 La Lumiere in Bass Pro Shop Tournament of Champions

Photo: Andrew Jansen, News-Leader

Another special weekend of high school basketball at JQH Arena has come to an end.

This year’s Bass Pro Tournament of Champions saw some big-time talent on the court while a number of athletes showed heart on and off the floor.

Here are recaps and stories from championship Saturday at the Tournament of Champions:

Oak Hill turns it on for championship win

Championship – Oak Hill (Virginia) vs. La Lumiere (Indiana)

Oak Hill proved throughout the weekend — when they want to be the best team in the tournament, they’re the best team in the tournament.

With a roster full of Division I talent, the USA TODAY Super 25 Expert Ranking’s No. 2 team in the country cruised to a 78-70 win over No. 12 La Lumiere.

ESPN.com’s No. 7 ranked Class of 2018 player Keldon Johnson set the pace for the Warriors in a similar fashion to what he did throughout the tournament.

Johnson scored 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.

He was joined by fellow Johnson, Keyontae Johnson, who scored a game-high 24 points on 9-for-12 shooting.

Oak Hill established themselves early after La Lumiere scored the opening bucket.

The Warriors went on a 7-0 run to take control of the game. They would lead from then on out.

La Lumiere’s Isaiah Stewart finished with a team-high 23 points.

Oak Hill has never lost in three appearances at the Tournament of Champions.

