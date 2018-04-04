No. 2 Orange Lutheran, No. 5 Blessed Trinity lead four new teams in Super 25 baseball rankings

No. 2 Orange Lutheran (Orange, Calif.), which won the National High School Invitational in Cary, N.C. for the second consecutive year, is the highest-ranked new team in the Super 25 baseball rankings.

The Lancers improved to 10-2 as senior right-hander Cole Winn, a Mississippi State commit, allowed two hits over five innings and hit a two-run homer in a 9-1 defeat of El Toro (Lake Forest) on Tuesday. Orange Lutheran went 4-0 at the NHSI, including a 3-2 defeat of No. 3 Calvary Christian (Fort Lauderdale).

Blessed Trinity (Roswell, Ga.) improved to 21-1 and is the new No. 5 team in the rankings. The Titans have won 14 in a row as junior infielder Jake Smith went 3-for-4 with three RBI in an 11-1 win Tuesday vs. Johnson County (Paintsville, Ky.). Senior Josh Voss had two homers and six RBI in a 9-4 defeat of Marist (Atlanta).

The other new teams are No. 9 Coppell, Texas (19-3-1) and No. 19 La Mirada, Calif.

Coppell’s Cowboys defeated W.T. White (Dallas) 13-3 on Tuesday as outfielder Nick Vernars drove in four runs. La Mirada improved to 11-1 as sophomore right-hander Jared Jones threw a one-hitter in a 9-0 defeat of Vista Murrieta (Murrieta) on Tuesday, the Matadors’ fifth consecutive shutout victory.