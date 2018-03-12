No. 2 University and three other Super 25 teams win state titles

Second-ranked University (Fort Lauderdale) won its state 5A title as Trey Doomes had 26 points in an 80-40 defeat of Trinity Catholic (Ocala). The Sharks (34-1) advanced to the title game as Vernon Carey Jr. had 21 points and 12 rebounds in an 83-48 defeat of Tampa Catholic (Tampa) in a 5A semifinal.

LATEST: Super 25 boys basketball rankings

Three other Super 25 teams captured state titles last week, adding to 10 ranked teams that had already won state titles.

The other new champions are: No. 10 Oak Ridge (Orlando); No. 13 Roselle Catholic (Roselle, N.J.); and No. 22 Upson-Lee (Thomaston, Ga.).

Oak Ridge went 2-0 last week to win the Florida 9A title. Rob Perry had 32 points in a 71-60 defeat of Wellington in the state championship. Antwann Jones had 30 points in an 86-64 defeat of West Orange (Winter Garden) in a 9A semifinal.

Roselle Catholic went 27-4 to win the New Jersey Non-Public B title. The Lions went 2-0 last week. Naz Reid had 22 points, including a game-winning dunk, in a 63-61 defeat of Ranney (Tinton Falls) in Non-Public B state championship. Kahlil Whitney had 19 points in a 57-40 defeat of Gill St. Bernard (Gladstone) in the Non-Public B North championship.

Upson-Lee won its 63rd consecutive game to wrap up the Georgia AAAA title as Tye Fagan had 20 points in a 53-48 defeat of St. Pius X (Atlanta).