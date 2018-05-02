USA Today Sports

No. 22 Mountain Vista, No. 25 Liberty Christian crack Super 25 baseball rankings

Calvary Christian (Clearwater, Fla.) is showing no sign of slowing down. The Crusaders, the top-rated team in the Super 25 baseball rankings, improved to 25-0 as Justin Bench went 2-for-2 with an RBI in a 2-1 defeat of St. Petersburg. Calvary Christian has won 55 consecutive games and plays Berkeley Prep (Tampa) on Wednesday in a district semifinal.

Mountain Vista (Highlands Ranch, Colo.) improved to 18-0 and moved into the Super 25 high school baseball rankings at No. 22. The Golden Eagles defeated Douglas County (Castle Rock) 12-3 behind Sam Ireland’s five-hit complete game and a homer by Zach Paschke. Paschke also hit a walk-off single in an 8-7 defeat of Heritage (Littleton).

The other new team is No. 25 Liberty Christian Academy (Lynchburg, Va.), which improved to 13-0 as Wesley Clarke and Jacob Williams homered in an 18-3 defeat of Heritage (Lynchburg). Quade Tomlin had a grand slam and drove in five runs in a 15-4 defeat of Liberty (Bedford).

