No. 22 Mountain Vista, No. 25 Liberty Christian crack Super 25 baseball rankings

Calvary Christian (Clearwater, Fla.) is showing no sign of slowing down. The Crusaders, the top-rated team in the Super 25 baseball rankings, improved to 25-0 as Justin Bench went 2-for-2 with an RBI in a 2-1 defeat of St. Petersburg. Calvary Christian has won 55 consecutive games and plays Berkeley Prep (Tampa) on Wednesday in a district semifinal.

RELATED: Latest Super 25 baseball rankings

Mountain Vista (Highlands Ranch, Colo.) improved to 18-0 and moved into the Super 25 high school baseball rankings at No. 22. The Golden Eagles defeated Douglas County (Castle Rock) 12-3 behind Sam Ireland’s five-hit complete game and a homer by Zach Paschke. Paschke also hit a walk-off single in an 8-7 defeat of Heritage (Littleton).

Player of the Game @irelandsam44 going 1 for 2 at the plate with a 💣 and throwing a complete game with a win 12-3 over Douglas County pic.twitter.com/zOsUWC6qMn — Vista Baseball (@vista_baseball) May 1, 2018

The other new team is No. 25 Liberty Christian Academy (Lynchburg, Va.), which improved to 13-0 as Wesley Clarke and Jacob Williams homered in an 18-3 defeat of Heritage (Lynchburg). Quade Tomlin had a grand slam and drove in five runs in a 15-4 defeat of Liberty (Bedford).