No change at top, Canyon enters at No. 3 of Super 25 softball rankings

There was no change at the top of the USA Today Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 poll, as six-time defending Mississippi 5A state champion Neshoba Central stayed No. 1 after completing its season two weeks ago and Virginia’s Madison continued at No. 2.

MORE: See the full Super 25 rankings

After that, there was plenty of movement.

The biggest mover was actually an addition. No. 3 Canyon, one of just three Texas teams in this week’s poll to win last week, returns to the rankings for the first time since week three, when the Cougars were 20th. Katy and Keller, which had been third and fourth, respectively, plummeted, but stayed in the rankings, following defeats in the state playoffs.

That means lots of teams moved up, including Hamilton (Ariz.), Keystone (Ohio) and newcomer Champion (Ohio) into the top five.

Elsewhere, No. 11 Center Grove (Greenwood, Ind.) has won five straight since suffering its lone loss, No. 15 Huntingtown (Md.) captured the Maryland state class 5A title, and 17th-ranked Shawnee Heights won its 50th straight game over two seasons to repeat as Kansas 5A titlist.

No. 19 New Palestine (Ind.) is riding a 16-game win streak and has outscored its opponents 64-1 over its last five, while No. 21 Jackson claimed the Washington state 4A crown.

The other newcomer to the poll this week is Middleton, which just won the Idaho class 4A state championship.

State rankings submitted by NFCA member coaches are used to compile the USA Today Sports/NFCA High School Super 25.