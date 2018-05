Noah Farrakhan

School: IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

Position: Point Guard

Height: 6-1

Weight: 170

College: Undecided

Farrakhan is a strong, athletic guard who gets wherever he wants to on the court. Farrakhan was stellar this past season for the Ascenders and has turned in a productive spring, averaging 12.2 points, 2.6 assists and 2.6 rebounds a game for Nike Team Florida in the Nike EYBL.