North Carolina signee Coby White excited to join long line of Tar Heel McDonald's All-Americans

Coby White wants to make one thing clear straight off the bat: The hair is real, it’s natural, and yes, he does have to get it cut.

“I cut my hair last year and took four inches off, but it grows so fast that if people don’t seem me really quick it grows out that quick,” White told USA TODAY. “It’s all natural, there’s no perming or anything like that. Some people do come up and ask for my hair like they want it, but most of the time it’s girls. It’s kinda weird. They’re more jealous than guys.”

The Greenfield School combo guard received his honorary jersey Wednesday as part of the McDonald’s Hometown Heroes presented by American Family Insurance.

A North Carolina signee from in-state Greenfield School, the 6-foot-5 White is ranked as the nation’s No. 4 combo guard and the No. 19 prospect overall by ESPN.

“I remember seeing Blake Griffin in the dunk contest back in 2010,” White said. “That’s when I was probably first aware of the McDonald’s All-American Game. It means a lot to me to be part of that list. Great players have played there and do well for themselves in the NBA, and getting an honor like this gives me confidence to be the best player that I can be.

“It’s a blessing to be recognized as one of the top 24 players in the country.”

White is part of the latest sterling recruiting class put together by legendary Tar Heels coach Roy Williams. That he is part of a longer legacy of past UNC stars in the game wasn’t lost on the New England Patriots fan.

“UNC is known for having so many McDonald’s All-Americans come through,” he said. “Tar Heels are known for winning, I can’t wait to get down there to the McDonald’s Game to showcase my talents there and in college.”

Both McDonald’s All-American Games will be held March 28 at Atlanta’s Philips Arena.