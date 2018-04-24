North Carolina football program losing assistant coach to drive-time sports radio slot

There is a lot for Frank Garcia to be thankful for. The former Carolina Panther has found success on the radio dial that he only briefly achieved on the field. On Monday Garcia finally hit the big time, moving into Charlotte radio station WFNZ’s prime drive time afternoon slot.

The promotion was an unqualified personal victory, except for one major setback: it means Garcia will have to step away from his role coaching the Charlotte Catholic football team.

As noted by the Charlotte Observer, Garcia has served as an assistant coach for Charlotte Catholic since 2004. Garcia has played a pivotal role with the program ever since, and insists he won’t completely step away even if he isn’t involved on a day-to-day basis.

“We’re going to still continue to have that relationship,” Garcia told the Observer of his role with the Catholic coaching staff. “It’s just during the season, it’s going to be a little less than it has been. I’ll still be there in preseason and on game nights and on Thursday nights with the (junior varsity). I will have my hands on it a little bit. … I won’t be there day-to-day in practice, but I’ll be there more than people think. Just in a different type role.”

it will be a different role, and one that will relegate him from the traditional role of coach. It may also make him a unique trivia answer: Which former NFL player had to give up his high school coaching career when he was promoted in his job at a radio station?