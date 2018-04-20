Notre Dame lands commitment from 4-star OT John Olmstead

The Fighting Irish have had a solid recruiting week, and it’s ending on a high note.

Notre Dame has added another four-star recruit to it’s Class of 2019 in the form of New Jersey offensive tackle John Olmstead. The 6-foot-6, 290-pound product of New Jersey power Saint Joseph announced his commitment to the Irish on Friday, picking Notre Dame ahead of scholarship offers from Florida, Florida State, LSU, Michigan, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Ohio State and Penn State among some 34 total offers.

Olmstead announced his decision in a fairly straightforward Tweet, though the groundwork for his commitment was apparently laid in November, when he took a two-day visit to South Bend for the Navy game and then meeting with NFL Draft hopeful Quenton Nelson a week later.

There’s little to raise concerns about Olmstead’s staying power, and his addition definitely strengthens the Irish’s class. Now he gets to turn his focus toward one final season in New Jersey and a future in South Bend.