Notre Dame de Sion (Kansas City, Mo.) entered the latest Super 25 girls spring soccer rankings from the United Soccer Coaches at the top.

MORE: See the full rankings

One of nine newcomers to the rankings, Notre Dame de Sion takes over the top spot from Clover (S.C.), which fell to No. 13.

St. Charles North (Ill.) stayed put at No. 2, followed by another newcomer, Westminster (Atlanta). Grandview (Aurora, Colo.) and James Madison (Vienna, Va.) round out the top five.