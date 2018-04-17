Notre Dame has its future quarterback in Drew Pyne, but he's still two years away

Whenever Notre Dame targets a quarterback it’s a big deal. Now the Fighting Irish have apparently locked down their future signal caller. It’s just that he won’t arrive on campus for another two years.

RELATED: 8th grade quarterback Drew Pyne adds Alabama offer and others

Notre Dame got a huge jump start on its recruiting Class of 2020 with the pledge of sophomore quarterback Drew Pyne, a four-star pro-style quarterback who competes for New Canaan High School in Connecticut.

The University of Notre Dame C O M M I T T E D#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/iHjYBA1wex — Drew Pyne (@dpyne10) April 16, 2018

Pyne lit up Connecticut as a sophomore, racking up 2,355 yards, 25 touchdowns and 11 interceptions on 169 of 283 passes. He has a ready-made arm and the make-up of a potential Notre Dame star. Still, his youth makes him quite the unknown. As does the relative weakness of the competitive field he goes up against in Connecticut.

None of that means Pyne won’t be successful with the Irish. It just means there are still questions worth asking, just as there were for Phil Jurkovec for mutliple years before he arrived in South Bend … just a month removed from his captaining Pine-Richland to a state title.

Like Jurkovec, Pyne has long had major attention. He burst onto the national recruiting scene as an eighth grader, when he received a scholarship offer from Alabama. Two years later he’s already made his college decision.

Is Pyne the next Jurkovec? And is Jurkovec the next DeShone Kizer or Dayne Crist? Only time will tell, though Pyne seems fully committed to following in their footsteps.

“When I was on campus on Thursday, it just felt like home,” Pyne told 247Sports and Irish Illustrated on Sunday. “It has always been a lifelong dream to play at Notre Dame. I wanted to grow up and pretty much do what Brady Quinn did and when I visited and I got that feeling of it being home for me, I wanted to commit.

“I told him that I was close to committed on the visit. I wanted to make sure it was the right decision and obviously it was. Coach Rees was very excited, as was coach Kelly. They can’t wait to get me on campus and we all have the same goal — spend the next few years trying to bring a National Championship to Notre Dame.”