Notre Dame lands LB of the future with commitment of 4-star Osita Ekwonu

The Fighting Irish are on the board with another major recruit, and this one has the chance to significantly alter their entire defense.

Four-star linebacker prospect Osita Ekwonu, a Charlotte native who stars for Providence Day, committed to Notre Dame on Thursday, choosing the Irish ahead of scholarship offers from the likes of Alabama, Florida, Michigan, Ohio State, Stanford and others.

Philippians 4:13 I am BEYOND excited to announce that I will continue my academic and athletic career at The University of Notre Dame! 🍀 #FightClub19 pic.twitter.com/PGEo7JrjWo — Osi Ekwonu™🇳🇬 (@Osita_Ekwonu59) June 14, 2018

Ekwonu is the second Providence Day star in recent years to pick Notre Dame, following current Irish defensive end Julian Okwara. To get there, Ekwonu’s rise is one of the more remarkable in recent memory. The Providence Day star didn’t have a single scholarship offer a year ago. Still, it was his standout 2017 summer and junior season that truly go coaching attention. Ekwonu finished with 73 tackles as a junior and seems poised for even more success in the year ahed.

“This weekend was really eye-opening for me because I knew before, but really, this weekend showed me how much (Lea) cares about his players,” Ekwonu told 247 Sports. “I met with him one-on-one and the whole meeting, we barely talked about football. It was mostly about life outside of football, in the classroom, in the weight room, being a better person overall is mostly what we talked about – about character.”