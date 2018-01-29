Notre Dame signee Jordan Nixon proud to join McDonald's All-American family

Mary Louis Academy (Queens, N.Y.) senior point guard Jordan Nixon received her honorary jersey Monday as part of the McDonald’s Hometown Heroes presented by American Family Insurance.

RELATED: Midseason Player of the Year Candidates

A Notre Dame commit, the 5-foot-8 Nixon is ranked as the nation’s top wing and the No. 15 point guard in the Class of 2018, according to ESPN. And according to Nixon, the influence of Notre Dame coach Muffet McGraw put Notre Dame’s efforts over the top.

“Having an all-female coaching staff is rare like at Notre Dame,” Nixon told USA TODAY. “When you have Muffett McGraw recruiting you and knows so much about the game, that’s what brought it over the top for me.

“People have different coaching styles regardless of their gender. As long as I know the person coaching me has my best interest at heart I’ll roll with the punches. I’m pretty flexible in that regard.”

MORE: Hometown Heroes presented by American Family Insurance

In the McDonald’s All-American Game, DeCosta will get a chance to play against future Notre Dame teammate Kaitlyn Gilbert, an interesting twist on a game where there is plenty of interplay between the East and West squads.

One of the things that Gilbert will learn? When Nixon is fully comfortable, she’s not at all the serious person most believe her to be.

“A lot of times I’m told that I’m very serious, calculated and technical, but I can be a straight silly person when I get comfortable around someone,” Nixon said. “Usually if I’m in a new place I’ll smile and talk, but if I’m in the house with my best friend or my cousins or mom I’m dancing and jumping around and laughing. I’m very energetic. I don’t smile on the court but after the game I’m laughing and all smiles.”

RELATED: Full girls roster

Before Nixon gets to South Bend, Ind., she’ll head to the Peach State. Both McDonald’s All-American Games will be held March 28 at Atlanta’s Philips Arena.