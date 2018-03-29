Notre Dame signee Nate Laszewski wins Marine's Men's 3-Point Championship

Prediction: @NDmbb fans are going to LOVE this guy! Congrats to Irish commit Nate Laszewski on winning the High School Men’s 3-Point Championship! pic.twitter.com/d2bl4KOse8 — High School Slam (@HighSchoolSlam) March 27, 2018

Given the history of shooters Mike Brey has recruited to South Bend, it’s not all that surprising that Nate Laszewski won the eighth annual U.S. Marine’s Men’s 3-Point Championship from Wagner High in San Antonio.

Laszewski defeated future Villanova player Cole Swider (St. Andrew’s) in the final, then went on to defeat women’s champion Taylor Mikesell 23-20.

A 6-10 forward from Mount Herman (Northfield, Mass.), Laszewski is the 66th-ranked player in the country according to 247Sports.

When you nearly clear all 5️⃣ racks in the @USMC High School Men’s 3-Point Championship! We see you, @natelaszewski 👀 #HighSchoolSlam pic.twitter.com/EsGyowembt — High School Slam (@HighSchoolSlam) March 27, 2018

Aside from Swider, Lazewski defeated Aaron Wiggins (Wesleyan Christian), A.J. Reeves (Brimmer and May), Casey Tuttle (Williamsville), Foster Loyer (Clarkston), Myles Dread (Gonzaga College), and Cormac Ryan (Milton Academy).

THE FIELD:

Aaron Wiggins, Wesleyan Christian (N.C.)

Cole Swider, St. Andrew’s (R.I.)

Nate Laszewski, Northfield-Mt. Hermon (Mass.)

AJ Reeves, Brimmer and May (Mass.)

Casey Tuttle (Dreamfearlessly Winner), Williamsville (Ill.)

Foster Loyer, Clarkston (Mich.)

Myles Dread, Gonzaga College (Washington, D.C.)

Cormac Ryan, Milton Academy (N.Y.)

The event was taped and will air Sunday at 3:30 p.m. EST on CBS.