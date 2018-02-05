Nunzio Campanile leaving N.J. football power Bergen Catholic for Rutgers

Nunzio Campanile is leaving Bergen Catholic to become the running backs coach at Rutgers University.

Campanile was expected to inform the team at a meeting at school Monday morning. Sources say he told the Crusaders coaching staff of his decision Sunday.

When asked in an interview in December about potentially leaving the Oradell school, Campanile said that he was always open to a new challenge.

“I want to coach the best,” said Campanile then. “I don’t know what the future holds, but I do know that I’m a competitor like everybody else. I will always do what’s best for my family and my family loves being where we are. It would take a lot for me to get away from this.”

Sources say the opportunity to stay home and work for Rutgers was too good an opportunity to pass up. In the past, Campanile has expressed the desire to one day work on a college staff.

Campanile finishes with a career record of 60-29 with the Crusaders, and he guided them to the Non-Public Group 4 state title in 2017, the school’s first title since 2004. Before joining Bergen Catholic, he was athletic director and the offensive coordinator at Don Bosco Prep and was part of the Ironmen’s 2009 mythical national championship. He became Bergen Catholic’s head coach in 2010.

Campanile is part of what is considered the First Family of North Jersey football. His father Mike coached at Paramus Catholic for 10 years. His brother Vito is the head football coach at Seton Hall Prep, another brother Anthony is an assistant coach at Boston College, Anthony followed Nunzio as offensive coordinator at Don Bosco before accepting a job at Boston College and Nick Campanile is the offensive coordinator at DePaul after successful stints at Becton and Westwood.

A formal announcement is expected from Rutgers this week.

It is expected that in addition to his duties on Ash’s coaching staff, Campanile will also be responsible for recruiting in North Jersey for Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights have not had much success in this area, losing out on several top-flight recruits to other Big 10 schools.

Campanile’s departure opens up one of the most coveted positions in New Jersey. Immediate speculation will turn toward Greg Toal, who was an assistant coach with the Crusaders this past season after a long and successful tenure at Don Bosco Prep before being dismissed almost a year ago under circumstances that have never been made clear.

Campanile is the second coach with North Jersey ties to join Ash’s staff this week. Another former Don Bosco assistant, Drew Lascari, has accepted a job with Rutgers in an unknown capacity. Lascari was offensive coordinator for Don Bosco for three seasons before coaching at Cardinal Mooney High School in Florida.

