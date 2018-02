Juggernaut Oak Hill Academy (Va.) had its way with Washington Academy (N.C.) on Tuesday evening, 87-51, in the school’s home gym on the Mouth of Wilson campus, with high-flying senior forwards Keyontae and Keldon Johnson leading the way.

Keyontae, a Florida signee, led the Warriors with 24 points, while Keldon, a Kentucky signee and the No. 6 overall player in the ESPN 100, chipped in 22.

And as usual, they finished plenty above the rim.

(Highlights courtesy of Mars Reel)