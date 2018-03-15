USA Today Sports

O’Connor new No. 2, six newcomers in latest Super 25 softball rankings

Super 25

Neshoba Central (Miss.) enters the rankings at No. 11. (Photo: Clarion-Ledger)

O’Connor (Phoenix) scored four more wins this week to move up one place to No. 2 behind Los Alamitos (Calif.) in the latest USA Today Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 poll.

The (13-0-1) Eagles also benefited from Norco’s (Calif.) loss to previously-unranked Orange Lutheran (Calif.) in their rematch this past week in the gold bracket of the Dave Kops Tournament of Champions in Nevada. Orange Lutheran’s lone loss this season was that one to Norco on Feb. 28.

Los Alamitos, meanwhile, went 5-0 at the Kops Tournament to continue its reign at No. 1, defeating poll newcomer Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) by one run in the green division finale, after outscoring opponents 36-3 over its first four tournament contests. The strong showing against the Griffins, as well as a 5-1 victory over Hamilton, which was ranked seventh last week, helped Mater Dei move into the No. 14 spot.

With two losses, Hamilton (Chandler, Ariz.) falls all the way to 21st in this week’s ranking.

Several undefeated schools joined the poll this week. Texas schools Johnson and Canyon debuted at Nos. 9 and No. 20, respectively, while Alabama’s Sparkman is the new No. 10 and Mississippi’s Neshoba Central is 11th.

State rankings submitted by NFCA member coaches are used to compile the USA Today Sports/NFCA High School Super 25.

