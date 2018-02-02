Ohio boys basketball coach fired after investigation into confrontation with another coach

The Strongsville (Ohio) boys basketball program is looking for a new head coach after two different investigations yielded reports of bullying and a physical altercation with another coach.

As reported by Cleveland Fox affiliate WJW, Strongsville district officials dismissed basketball coach Joe Guilfoyle following a pair of investigations. The first found that Guilfoyle had used profane or inappropriate language. The second concluded he engaged in a disturbing physical altercation with another coach.

The second incident was apparently the straw that broke the camel’s back, with Strongsville decided to move on. Freshman boys basketball coach John Lipowski has already been appointed to serve as the varsity coach for the remainder of the season.

While there are few details about what may now happen to Guilfoyle, it’s clear that the action against Guilfoyle will end his involvement with the Strongsville basketball program, which is in the middle of a dismal 1-11 season.

Meanwhile, some parents of players on the team are clearly happy to be moving in a new direction.

“In my opinion, he’s a bully,” a mother told WJW anonymously. “I personally don’t think the administration has handled said bullying in an appropriate manner.”

Now he’s no longer coaching the mother’s son.