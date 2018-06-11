Ohio State lands weekend's biggest commit in OL Harry Miller, but ASU gets a key QB

On paper, Ohio State may have been the weekend’s biggest winner due to their acquisition of the highest ranked recruit who made a decision. Still, the biggest winner was probably Arizona State, which got a huge commitment from the player who could be Herm Edwards’ passer of the future.

First, to the Buckeyes: Ohio State’s growing and improving Class of 2019 got another lift with the commitment of top-40 overall prospect and top-three offensive center Harry Miller. A Georgia native, Miller committed to the Buckeyes ahead of 28 other scholarship offers, with the in-state Georgia Bulldogs among them. Among the nation’s biggest programs, only defending champion Alabama seems both prevalent and restrained from already offering a scholarship.

Have no fear, Ranger Rick is here pic.twitter.com/iLMjMJEjZB — Harry Miller (@harrymiller76) June 10, 2018

For Miller, the decision felt like a fait accompli. Ohio State was the only school to which he made an official visit. He took it April 14, while the Buckeyes were hosting their annual spring game, then apparently never looked back, particularly as he continued to build a direct relationship with Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer.

“Coach Meyer, coach Day, coach Stud and coach Pantoni, they all deserve credit,” the 6-foot-4, 310-pound Dunbar star told 247 Sports. “And Sam Silverman had a very good presentation. I just dropped it in conversation when I committed (at the end of the weekend while on his official visit). They were really excited and happy.”

While Miller is unquestionably the most highly-ranked and socially recognizable face among the weekend’s commits, he may not eventually be the most significant. In fact, that’s where new Arizona State pledge Joey Yellen comes in.

Harry Miller gives Ohio State a commitment from a very talented offensive lineman who hopes to use his football career to better the lives of others. https://t.co/XNWacqXuPx pic.twitter.com/jcVACj93sZ — Eleven Warriors (@11W) June 11, 2018

The Sun Devils landed Yellen’s pledge in front of five other offers. He’s a prototypical pro-style passer with great accuracy and solid arm strength.

Perhaps most importantly, he’s been deemed to be the right style of passer to lead Herm Edwards’ pro offense forward as the longtime NFL man adapts to college football.

Of course, there’s no guarantee for Yellen’s success, or the even that he’ll stick with Arizona State (and vice versa, for that matter). But the fact that Edwards has decided Miller is the man he needs is a major achievement, both for Edwards and for Yellen.