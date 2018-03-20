Ohio State lands commitment from 4-star Indiana RB Sampson James

Urban Meyer has struck again.

The Ohio State football coach’s push for a dominant Class of 2019 is well underway, and it picked up steam on Monday night with the commitment of four-star Avon (Ind.) running back Sampson James.

A 6-foot-1, 211-pound ball carrier, James committed to the Buckeyes two days after visiting Columbus on an unofficial trip. It’s clear that trip had a significant impact on James’ decision, thanks to a quick connection between the Indiana native and his would-be future teammates.

“I fell in love during the visit,” James told 247 Sports. “I got a lot of my questions answered (by Antonio Williams). We went out to dinner and talked, talked to some of the other players, talked to a lot of players and they told me straight up everything I see is real.

“Just the people there. Great people. A lot of people that care for each other. Just outstanding coaches they have and the tradition they have there, they really develop their guys, they prepare you for life.”

He is considered one of the ten-best running back prospects in the nation and the No. 2 overall player from Indiana, according to 247 Sports.

In his first full season leading the Avon rushing attack in 2018, James ran for 1782 yards and 20 touchdowns, averaging more than seven yards per carry.

That could make him a valuable addition to Ohio State, which could be looking to replace running back Mike Weber if the soon-to-be junior declares for the NFL Draft at the earliest opportunity (a reasonably likely possibility).

James is the third member of Ohio State’s Class of 2019, which is still in a very early stage.