Ohio State lands another 4-star, Calif. WR Chris Olave, enhancing top class status

Yes, Georgia closed a significant gap on Ohio State during the Early Signing Period, but the Buckeyes are back in charge thanks to a late run on top recruits.

On Sunday, the Buckeyes’ hold on the top recruiting class solidified thanks to the commitment of California four-star wide receiver Chris Olave. The 6-foot-1, 170-pound wide out from Mission Hills chose the Buckeyes ahead of USC, UCLA and Utah, among other top programs, and brings depth to Zach Smith’s crop of “Zone 6” wide receivers.

Olave is one of four wide receiver commits in Ohio State’s Class of 2018, and it’s clear that his experience on campus was a turning point in his recruitment.

“I had a great time,” Olave told 247 Sports. “My family loves Ohio State too. They love the coaching staff. I’m comfortable (with Ohio State).”

As for the larger picture related to which program — Ohio State or Georgia — will finish on top of the mythical recruiting rankings, Olave helps Ohio State’s clause, but he hardly puts their position beyond challenge. In fact, Georgia might still be the favorite to end up on top.

The rankings only matter for now, and even then only for those who are keeping score of mythical titles at home. They’ll only truly make a difference once the players start competing on the field in seasons ahead. That’s the true importance of Olave’s commitment on Sunday: You just never know which commit will turn out to be the one to put a program over the top in a future bowl game.