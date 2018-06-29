Ohio State lands another, 4-star S Jordan Battle, from St. Thomas Aquinas

The Buckeyes recruiting haul keeps getting richer.

Just hours after landing one of the top prospects in the Class of 2020, Ohio State has added one of the top defensive backs in 2019. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) safety Jordan Battle, a four-star prospect announced his commitment to the Buckeyes days after he and his family took an official visit to Columbus.

“Today is my mother’s birthday, so it’s a great day to announce I am committed to Ohio State,” Battle told 247Sports. “Ohio State was the right school for me because they have a great program, and academically they have a great business school, which appeals to me.

“My visit last weekend was amazing and it showed me that Ohio State is where I need to be. I was able to spend time with (defensive backs coach) Taver Johnson as well as (head coach) Urban Meyer, and we had some great talks.”

Incredibly, according to Andrew Lind, the recruiting analyst for 11 Warriors, Jordan Battle pushes St. Thomas Aquinas players further into the Ohio State pipeline. Only two Ohio schools have sent more players to Ohio State than STA since 2000, and no other program outside the state can claim as many.

Since the turn of the century, no out-of-state school has provided Ohio State with more talent than St. Thomas Aquinas. In fact, only Cleveland Glenville (22) and Huber Heights Wayne (7) have produced more Buckeyes in that timeframe. — Andrew Lind (@AndrewMLind) June 29, 2018

For Battle, the decision makes focusing on his senior season much easier, and hopefully more successful. Given the conversation he had with recovering Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier, that impact will likely be felt now and in the future.

“(Shazier) was great and I could tell that he is a very classy guy,” Battle told 247 Sports. “He told me it’s going to be very tough for me when I first get there, but once you commit fully to the program everything will go great for me.

“I really appreciated him talking to me, and he said if I do everything the coaches ask me to do, that there’s high chance I will make it to the NFL.”

If that’s the goal, Battle likely just got one step closer.