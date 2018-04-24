Ohio State locks up Class of 2020 4-star OT Jake Wray, brother of OT Max Wray

It’s early for a first recruit from the Class of 2020, so the pledge of Georgia offensive tackle Jake Wray is a very welcome addition to the future of Ohio State University. After all, elite offensive tackles don’t grow on trees, and Wray is most definitely an elite offensive tackle.

So is his brother, May Wray, who signed with the Buckeyes during the Early Signing Period and enrolled in Columbus in January. Two for one complete, and it could be a pivotal one for Ohio State coach Urban Meyer.

That the Wrays ended up in Columbus would have been a remarkable development just months ago. The linemen were born and raised in the heart of SEC country in Franklin, Tennessee in the Nashville suburbs. All assumed that would steer the duo to the SEC in the form of Alabama, Georgia or even in-state Tennessee. It didn’t, and apparently even a transfer away from Franklin to Marietta, Ga., hasn’t been enough to re-open the SEC pathway for the younger brother.

That Max Wray is already falling in line behind big brother can only be seen as a pretty direct testament to his happiness playing for Urban Meyer’s program. That bodes well for the future of both Wray brothers, who will obviously want to get time on the field as soon as they can.

If they get to line up next to each other? All the better.

“Of course he wants to play in college with me but it’s not like he was trying to recruit me or anything,” Jake Wray told 247 Sports. “He loves it there. He loves the accountability that they put in place. It makes you a tougher player, a better player, a stronger player and a better person.

“I’ve been going on visits with my brother since I was in eighth grade. Even though I was in eighth and ninth grade, I looked at it as my own recruitment. When I went to Ohio State last year, I got this feeling that I haven’t felt at any other place. I haven’t had any ups and downs with that feeling. It’s always been up. Me and my family feel like it’s the best place to succeed and play at the next level.”