Ohio track and field star Amaya King empowers women with emotional video

MASON – Strength doesn’t come from comfort. It forms out of fear, but the power that follows that journey is one of adversity’s greatest gifts.

Amaya King didn’t feel powerful. She wasn’t always brave or strong.

Today, she is all those things and more.

The Mason high senior, who’s signed with Purdue University to continue her already impressive track and field career, used her own personal experiences to help empower young women with an emotional video she produced and directed with Asia Porter, the Editor-in-chief of Mason’s student newspaper, The Chronicle.

It was a simple, yet ambitious, goal: “To make an impact before I left that was gonna change the way women thought about themselves and how they thought about their body and let everyone know that pretty much everyone’s going through the same type of insecurities, and to isolate yourself is not the best way to handle that and deal with it,” said King.

