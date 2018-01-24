Southmoore (Okla.) basketball players suspended after emergence of 'really disrespectful' rap videos

An undisclosed group of basketball players at an Oklahoma high school were suspended following the emergence of a pair of viral videos where the players engaged in a freestyle rap.

As reported by The Oklahoman and Oklahoma City NBC affiliate KFOR, an unknown number of Southmoore basketball players are currently serving a suspension of an undisclosed length after two “disrespectful” videos emerged over the weekend. In one, the group of players reportedly bragged about what they would do for “the p-word,” while in the other there was repeated use of a racial slur.

“I think, as a woman, it was really disrespectful and it really brings down our reputation at the school. It’s really just insulting to every woman,” a Southmoore student named Samantha told KFOR.

Meanwhile, the Moore Superintendent’s office released an official statement about the students’ suspension and re-education of the student athletes involved.

“On Friday evening, Southmoore basketball coaches and administrators were alerted to an inappropriate video that several Southmoore basketball players were featured in. The Southmoore basketball players seen on the video were immediately suspended from participating in a tournament being played on Saturday. A second inappropriate video involving Southmoore basketball players surfaced over the weekend. Today, Southmoore administrators began their formal investigation. Although privacy laws prohibit the district from commenting on specific discipline, rest assured it is being swiftly addressed. Moore schools has zero tolerance for the attitudes and statements made in these videos. Southmoore is taking steps to ensure that these students understand the gravity of their actions and the negative effect it has on the rest of the student body and the district.”

Southmoore officials are reportedly engaged in a formal investigation into the videos, in part to determine if there are other embarrassing videos that could come to light in the days and weeks ahead.