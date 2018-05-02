Okla. high school basketball coach steps aside ... to chase playing career in New Zealand

A first-year basketball coach in Oklahoma has decided to step aside for a pretty justifiable reason: He’s playing professional basketball.

As reported by the Tulsa World, Clay Wilson has returned to playing professional basketball in New Zealand. The 6-foot-3 guard and Oklahoma native spent the 2017-18 season filling in as the head coach for Green Country (Okla.) High. Wilson’s team couldn’t earn a winning record in his lone season at the helm — his team finished 13-27 — but still finished the season with a sense of accomplishment thanks to the team’s tough schedule.

We love our alumni! 3 of our most decorated basketball alumni Lucas Brueggemann, Clay Wilson and Grant Wynn pic.twitter.com/c1iYdpnuPX — LCS Basketball (@_LCSBasketball) November 21, 2017

For his part, when Wilson took the reins at Green Country he had no intention of staying long-term; the former four-year Princeton star is still bouncing back from ankle surgery, but his passion to compete in the sport has never waned. After some soul searching when he was approached with multiple high school job offers in the offseason, he decided to give playing one more shot, flying to New Zealand to compete in the New Zealand National Basketball League.

Suiting up for the Super City Rangers in Auckland, Wilson is the team’s leading scorer with 19.5 points-per-game through the first two games. He shows no signs of relinquishing his shooting touch, and he hopes to continue to show it off in Europe in the fall.

If that falls short? No one would be surprised to see Wilson back on an Oklahoma sideline in the winter.

“A lot of people invested in me when I was growing up, and I wanted to help give back and invest in the next generation,” Wilson told the World.