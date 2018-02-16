Oklahoma player drills halfcourt trey with utter nonchalance

He’s not a household name in part because we don’t know who he is. Still, this Kingston High basketball player is showing that he is more than willing to pull up from Stephen Curry range and beyond … and that he’s capable of delivering a bucket from there, too.

Sometimes you just got it like THAT 🔥 @jfarrell_52 pic.twitter.com/VDrSOFRJn2 — Overtime (@overtime) February 15, 2018

As captured by our friends at Overtime, the shot you see above unfolded during Sulphur’s game against Kingston on Tuesday night. Kingston rolled to a 60-30 rout, and it was a Kingston player that delivered the shot of the night, and one of the shots of the year.

It goes without saying that the bucket brings with it a rather large dose of luck. That’s a legitimate mid-courter, and there was no reason why he needed to shoot from there.

He did anyway, and thanks to a lucky bounce off the backboard he got full credit for the attempt. At 20-4 on the season, he might even get another shot at it, too, this time in the playoffs.