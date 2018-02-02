Oklahoma signee Madison Williams looking for recognition at McDonald's All-American Game

It may seem strange that a McDonald’s All-American selection would have a bit of chip on her shoulder about the attention she has received, but that’s exactly how Madison Williams feels.

Williams knew she could play as early as eighth grade, but it wasn’t until fairly recently that she realized just how good she could be.

“The year I went to the U-17 trials,” she said Friday of when she knew she was among the nation’s best. “I wasn’t ranked, I had a few articles about me, and I ended up being one of the finalists. That’s when I realized, yeah, I can actually do something with the ball.”

Williams received her honorary jersey Friday as part of the McDonald’s Hometown Heroes presented by American Family Insurance.

“It was a big dream come true,” Williams said. “To be able to receive this honor was a huge accomplishment for me, and to be able to do it in front of my family and friends was great.”

An Oklahoma signee, Williams has had the game on her radar since she started high school.

“Freshman year was when I first watched the McDonald’s All American Game, and I was like, ‘oh yeah, that’s what I want. That’s where I want to be,”‘ she said.

And that’s exactly where she will be March 28, at Atlanta’s Philips Arena hoping to catch the eyes of viewers on ESPN2.

“I’m hoping to get a little bit of recognition,” Williams said. ” I’ve put in a lot of hard work and I don’t feel I’ve gotten the recognition I deserve.