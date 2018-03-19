Oklahoma may be on verge of a teacher strike, but games will go on

The state of Oklahoma is edging closer to a comprehensive teacher strike which could shutter schools across the state. Whether it prematurely ends all high school sports in the state remains to be seen.

As reported in detail by The Oklahoman, the issue of whether high school sports continue during a period of a state-wide general strike by and large falls to the individual districts themselves. The policy falls in line with the state’s edicts about snow conditions or other adverse factors, but still creates a general sense of uncertainty, as few coaches want to commit their squads to playing or not until they are certain other teams will join them.

“If everybody else is going to stop, it’s not going to do any good to keep going.” Oklahoma City Public Schools athletic director Keith Sinor, told The Oklahoman.

The decision of whether or not to play is not an insignificant one. Teams could lose the ability compete in the postseason if they pass on too many contests. They could also lose significant investments made in facilities booked for tournaments, resources earmarked for home contests and revenue from ticket and concession sales at events.

Just how drastic those impacts could be varies from district to district, as The Oklahoman lines out. The good news is that it seems almost guaranteed some events will continue even if a complete teacher shutdown is enacted. The bad news? Figuring out how to get them played and scheduled sounds like a complete mess.