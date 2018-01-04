336-pound lineman Darrell Simpson had to skip out on hoops tourney for U.S. Army Bowl

It’s perhaps unsurprising that a U.S. Army All-American is so athletic he had to leave an elite basketball tournament to take part in the even-more elite national football tourney. What is surprising is the position he plays.

As reported by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, offensive tackle Darrell Simpson, a 336-pound, three-star Oklahoma signee, was at the Whataburger Tournament, a basketball holiday break tournament in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, when he had to leave to take his place in Army Bowl practices and the game. The 6-foot-7, 336-pound player is — you guessed it — an oversized center for the Justin Northwest basketball team.

Simpson makes an impact on games and the tournament writ large with his size, but perhaps not with as much of a permanent mark on the scoreboard.

“He goes for the layup, it hits the bottom of the rim and him in the chest,” Army Bowl teammate and Richland High linebacker DaShaun White told the Star-Telegram. “I was busting out laughing.”

No one is laughing at Simpson’s performance in Army Bowl practices, with the nearly 340-pounder expected to make an impact for his West squad in the Alamodome.

“… it will get me ready to see how I go against a different level of players,” Simpson said. “Everybody out here’s the best player around. They’re not here for no reason, so you’ve got to learn how to be better than everyone else.”

When it’s over? Back to the basketball grind for Justin Northwest.