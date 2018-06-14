Watch this 6-foot-10 basketball player dominate fellow 12-year-olds

For 12-year-old basketball phenom Olivier Rioux, life above the rim can be achieved with ease. That is especially the case when combining his NBA size with games on eight-foot hoops.

If you had an adjustable rim on your home basketball hoop, or even a little basket on your bedroom door, this might look familiar.

Rioux is 6-foot-10, so seeing him play on lowered hoops is quite the sight. Not even 7-foot-6 Yao Ming in his NBA heyday could reach the rim with the ease we see from Rioux.

Improbably, Rioux’s Frenchy Phenoms team actually didn’t win the tournament, falling in the final to Real Madrid, 90-89.

You can watch the entire video of Rioux dominating below.

(h/t BasketCentera.tv)