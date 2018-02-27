One-handed Connecticut high school hockey player an inspiration

There’s a great story brewing out of Ellington, Conn., where Tri-Town freshman hockey player Caden Gesualdi has been making contributions despite only having one hand.

The Ellington-Somers Patch has the inspirational story today on Gesualdi, who was born without his right hand, picked up ice hockey at five years old, and has been using a two-part prosthesis for nearly a decade.

Gesualdi got his first point for Tri-Town in a loss on Jan. 13, and scored his first career goal as a high schooler on Feb. 12, beating the goalie blocker-side with a wrist shot from the left circle on a 2-on-1.

“He’s fit in very well. He’s a great kid, so I think it was pretty easy for him,” Tri-Town coach Kyle Fijalkowski told Patch. “He’s also a great teammate on and off the ice, and has certainly proved he can handle his part in practice and games. The kids obviously respect him for that. He’s very mature for a freshman and gives great effort, so he’s been a great player to coach thus far.”

Read the full story at the Ellington-Somers Patch