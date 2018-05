Okongwu led the Huskies to the CIF Division I state title averaging 28 points, 12 rebounds and four blocked shots a game. Okongwu runs with the Compton Magic (Calif.) on the adidas Gauntlet.

Recruiting Profile: Onyeka Okongwu, Chino Hills

