Oregon girls basketball coach accused of racism

PORTLAND, Ore — The Lincoln High School varsity girls basketball team played a playoff game Tuesday night without their coach Ashley Stewart.

A player and her mother said the coach made the daughter a target of racist comments.

“I feel it was appropriate for sure,” said Keona Miller said of the coach’s absence Tuesday.

Miller’s daughter Tianna, up until recently, played for Stewart.

Miller says Stewart mistreated her daughter all season long.

“Many times I watched Tianna crying,” said Miller. “It’s hard for a mom to watch a child go through that.”

“I felt very excluded,” Tianna said.

She said coach Stewart excluded her because of the color of her skin.

Tianna said Stewart once sent a text message to the team asking if a boy in a photo selling chips on a street corner was Tianna’s younger brother.

“I do feel like it was racially motivated,” said Miller. “I really do.”

Tianna also points out several conversations she had with her coach.

“Before practice I was putting lotion on and she was like, ‘Oh, you’re putting on lotion,’ and I said, ‘Yeah, I’m ashy,’ and she said, ‘Black people get ashy.”

The racist comments, as Tianna calls them, did not end there.

“She came up to me and said, ‘TT you’re Hawaiian?’ and I was like, ‘Yeah,’ and she said, ‘I thought you were just black.’”

