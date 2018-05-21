Oregon, Penn State make huge strides as biggest winners in weekend of eight 4-star commitments

As the spring football recruiting season continues to roll on, each weekly visit or event could serve as the catalyst for a program-changing commitment. Between Friday and Sunday, six such players made their decisions, and two college made huge gains in the national recruiting rankings as a result.

For Oregon, the additions of new commits Jeremiah Criddell, a four-star cornerback, and Sean Dollars, a four-star running back, are nothing short of revelatory. The Mater Dei pair are the second and third-highest rated recruits in Oregon’s Class of 2019. The top-ranked and fourth-ranked members of the class are also from Mater Dei.

In fact, the emerging narrative behind Oregon’s entire 2019 Class, a group that is currently ranked No. 13 in the nation and No. 1 in the Pac-12, is beginning to appear as California or bust. Six of the program’s nine commits hail from the Golden State, with only one — three-star tight end Patrick Herbert — an Oregon native.

If Oregon’s recruiting success has been all about expanding its tentacles to draw from farther down the West Coast, Penn State’s latest success draws on the same influence in the East.

I’m 100% committed and would like to close down my entire recruitment‼️ #WeAre 🦁⚪️🔵 pic.twitter.com/61ytwmxe4f — Armani (@MarquisArmani) May 21, 2018

The Nittany Lions gained two huge four-star commitments over the weekend in North Stafford (Va.) running back Devyn Ford and Avon Old Farms (Conn.) athlete Marquis Wilson.

Both are among the top-three rated prospects in the Nittany Lions’ Class of 2019, with fellow new joinee Jacquan Brisker of Lackawanna Community College also adding to Penn State’s depth.

The other major additions of the weekend came to Notre Dame (Nolan Catholic, Texas, four-star defensive end Nana Osafo-Mensah), Stanford (Episcopal, Virginia four-star cornerback Salim Turner-Muhammad), Alabama (Colonia, N.J., four-star defensive tackle Antonio Alfano) and Tennessee (Dodge City Community College four-star linebacker Lakia Henry).

Each of those additions could be significant in their own right, though none seem likely to drive home the impact of the new Nittany Lions and Ducks in the years ahead.